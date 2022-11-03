Using data to improve resilience and sustainability of African cities

This event will discuss the importance of data to boost resilience and sustainability of African cities.

Data enables decision makers at all levels of government to accurately plan, attract finance, and evaluate development with respect to mitigation and adaptation. However, access to reliable and accurate data remains a major obstacle across the continent.

This panel will deep dive into how data is already being used in African cities to boost resilience and sustainability, the relevance of data to acquire climate finance, and emerging and new innovative data sources for African decision makers.

