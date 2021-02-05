Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The design and implementation of mission-oriented innovation policies

A new systemic policy approach to address societal challenges
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3f6c76a4-en
Authors
Philippe Larrue
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Larrue, P. (2021), “The design and implementation of mission-oriented innovation policies: A new systemic policy approach to address societal challenges”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 100, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3f6c76a4-en.
Go to top