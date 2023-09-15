Aspects of civic space have been strengthened in many OECD Member countries in recent years by government initiatives, policies, laws, and institutions, coupled with powerful and dynamic civic activism, social movements, and public pressure. The necessary legal frameworks (e.g. freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, association, right to privacy) are well established and governments are increasingly using digital tools and platforms to inform and engage with citizens and civil society. However, exceptions and legal gaps remain in OECD Members and implementation challenges are common. There is room to strengthen civic space protection in a wide range of areas.
Civic space
Civic space is a cornerstone of functioning democracies. Defined as the set of conditions non-governmental actors need to participate in public life, a thriving civic space emerges through the combined efforts of a range of actors, including governments, line ministries, public institutions, and civil society. Yet, action and inaction in recent years has put civic space under pressure in many countries. Our work supports countries by collecting comparative data, establishing and promoting good practices, and providing tailored policy guidance and technical support.
Key messages
Civil society organisations engage in a wide range of activities from advocacy, to strategic litigation, campaigning, watchdog activities, human rights promotion, community engagement, and service delivery. Recognising the value of civil society, governments can create an enabling environment that actively supports their contribution to society. Dedicated policy frameworks or strategies that seek to strengthen the state-CSO relationship are increasingly common. Portals that support the sector with information, data, funding opportunities, and feedback mechanisms are highly beneficial. Fair and accessible registration and administrative procedures can help to build trust. Equal access to government funding and tax benefits can help associations to operate and flourish.
The protection of online civic space is a precondition for citizens and civil society to access information, operate freely, engage in public life, and thrive without fear of arbitrary or unlawful intrusion and surveillance. At the same time, people are faced with challenges when they seek, receive and impart information and ideas through the Internet. Breaches of privacy and the spread of harmful, misleading and illegal content online, can diminish trust in governments, undermining democratic principles in the process. Online hate speech and harassment seeks to silence people, particularly women and minorities, and polarises public debate. Digital divides and technology gaps reduce access to civic space online.
Human rights and environmental defenders, media workers and activists play an essential role in bringing critical issues to the attention of policymakers and the public. While this often brings them gratitude and recognition, it can also expose them to harm, ranging from stigmatisation and harassment to threats and violence. Creating and maintaining a safe environment for them requires governments to take special protection measures in line with national needs. While these groups are affected by physical violence in few OECD Member countries, harassment, intimidation and smear campaigns are a growing concern. They are increasingly targeted by vexatious lawsuits (SLAPPs) aimed at silencing criticism or investigation of powerful individuals, companies, or interests. There is an emerging consensus that all countries can do more to support at-risk persons, both on national territory and when they are forced to flee to other countries.
Context
Countries with a policy or strategy to improve or promote the enabling environment for civil society organisations
To concretely identify and outline ways to support civil society organisations, some OECD Member countries have developed policy frameworks or strategies to articulate their vision for improving the operating environment for CSOs. Such a document can be beneficial as it encourages the government to reflect on the value of CSOs, how to provide the necessary conditions for their activities, how to better engage and collaborate with them, and how to support their role in contributing to good governance and sustainable development in the short, medium, and long-term.
Complaints and oversight mechanisms for civic freedoms (e.g. freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, association) are essential to ensure these rights are protected and to address any violations effectively.
Strong oversight mechanisms crucial to protect and promote civic space. Most OECD Members have independent public institutions that address complaints regarding civic freedoms, and almost half have institutions that specialise in discrimination cases and promoting equality. Significantly, many of these institutions can initiate human rights investigations of their own accord (suo moto), regardless of whether an individual complaint was received or not.
