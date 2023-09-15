Civic space

Human rights and environmental defenders, media workers and activists play an essential role in bringing critical issues to the attention of policymakers and the public. While this often brings them gratitude and recognition, it can also expose them to harm, ranging from stigmatisation and harassment to threats and violence. Creating and maintaining a safe environment for them requires governments to take special protection measures in line with national needs. While these groups are affected by physical violence in few OECD Member countries, harassment, intimidation and smear campaigns are a growing concern. They are increasingly targeted by vexatious lawsuits (SLAPPs) aimed at silencing criticism or investigation of powerful individuals, companies, or interests. There is an emerging consensus that all countries can do more to support at-risk persons, both on national territory and when they are forced to flee to other countries.