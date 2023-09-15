Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Civic space

Civic space is a cornerstone of functioning democracies. Defined as the set of conditions non-governmental actors need to participate in public life, a thriving civic space emerges through the combined efforts of a range of actors, including governments, line ministries, public institutions, and civil society. Yet, action and inaction in recent years has put civic space under pressure in many countries. Our work supports countries by collecting comparative data, establishing and promoting good practices, and providing tailored policy guidance and technical support. 

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top