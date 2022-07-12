Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fighting climate change: International attitudes toward climate policies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3406f29a-en
Authors
Antoine Dechezleprêtre, Adrien Fabre, Tobias Kruse, Bluebery Planterose, Ana Sanchez Chico, Stefanie Stantcheva
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dechezleprêtre, A. et al. (2022), “Fighting climate change: International attitudes toward climate policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1714, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3406f29a-en.
Go to top