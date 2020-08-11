Skip to main content
Governance responses to disinformation

How open government principles can inform policy options
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d6237c85-en
Authors
Craig Matasick, Carlotta Alfonsi, Alessandro Bellantoni
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
English
français

Cite this content as:

Matasick, C., C. Alfonsi and A. Bellantoni (2020), “Governance responses to disinformation: How open government principles can inform policy options”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 39, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d6237c85-en.
