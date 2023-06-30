Government at a Glance 2023

In recent years, multiple, consecutive crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, have threatened economic resilience and wellbeing worldwide.
Governments in OECD countries - and democratic systems - have generally responded at scale and speed. However, in the face of major environmental, demographic, fiscal, and technological challenges, countries now need to step up efforts to strengthen trust and secure democratic resilience.
Key findings:
- Multiple crises can further undermine trust in public institutions
- Public participation can be made more active and effective
- Women are still under-represented in politics and public institutions
- Governments can do more to fight the climate crisis
- Public integrity standards need to be better implemented in practice