The 2021 edition includes input indicators on public finance and employment; process indicators include data on institutions, budgeting practices, human resources management, regulatory governance, public procurement, governance of infrastructure, public sector integrity, open government and digital government. Outcome indicators cover core government results (e.g. trust, political efficacy, inequality reduction) and indicators on access, responsiveness, quality and satisfaction for the education, health and justice sectors. Governance indicators are useful for monitoring and benchmarking governments’ progress in their public sector reforms.
Government at a Glance 2021
Report
Government at a Glance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report30 June 2023
-
Report14 November 2019
-
Report13 July 2017
-
Report6 July 2015
-
Report14 November 2013
-
Report24 June 2011
-
Report22 October 2009
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
-
28 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024