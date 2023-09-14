Antimicrobial resistance

AMR arises due to a complex set of factors, including the overuse and misuse of antimicrobials in human and animal health. Insufficient infection prevention and control measures in human health and other sectors, as well as poor hygiene practices in food handling also play a crucial role.

Considering the complex linkages between human health, animal health and the environment, fighting AMR requires embracing a One Health framework – a multi-sectoral approach that promotes coordinated policy action across human, animal and plant health, agri-food systems, and the environment.