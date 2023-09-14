Skip to main content
Antimicrobial resistance

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) - the ability of microbes to resist antimicrobials – remains a key threat to population health and economies globally. AMR strains health systems, overburdens healthcare resources and inflates health expenditure while exerting tremendous pressure on the economy. Investing in effective and cost-effective of policies are key to tackling this threat.

