Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Antimicrobial resistance in long-term care facilities

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e450a835-en
Authors
Nkiruka Eze, Michele Cecchini, Tiago Cravo Oliveira Hashiguchi
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Eze, N., M. Cecchini and T. Oliveira Hashiguchi (2022), “Antimicrobial resistance in long-term care facilities”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 136, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e450a835-en.
Go to top