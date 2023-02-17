Excess weight, unhealthy diet and insufficient physical activity are major risk factors for many diseases, which in turn affect the economy and wellbeing. Understanding the impact of these risk factors can help governments make the case for investing in prevention. The OECD analyses the impact of risk factors on life expectancy, premature mortality, health spending, workforce productivity and wider societal wellbeing, producing country-specific data and international comparisons.
Key links
Obesity, diet and physical activity
Excess weight, diet and physical activity are major risk factors that can lead to conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes, among others. Policies to address these can therefore benefit population health, reduce healthcare spending, increase workforce productivity and improve overall societal wellbeing. However, it is important to select the most cost-effective policies to achieve maximum impact for minimal cost.