Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
Key links

Obesity, diet and physical activity

Excess weight, diet and physical activity are major risk factors that can lead to conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes, among others. Policies to address these can therefore benefit population health, reduce healthcare spending, increase workforce productivity and improve overall societal wellbeing. However, it is important to select the most cost-effective policies to achieve maximum impact for minimal cost.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top