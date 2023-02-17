Obesity, diet and physical activity

Being overweight or obese is a major risk factor for various non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers.

In most OECD countries that collect self-reported body height and weight data, more than half of adults were overweight or obese. On average across 32 OECD countries, 54% of the adult population were overweight or obese, and 18% were obese in 2021. Men were more likely than women to be overweight or obese in all countries. The gender gap was particularly large in Luxembourg, Germany and the Czechia, a difference of 19-20 percentage points .