Almost one in four people in OECD countries is currently obese. This epidemic has far-reaching consequences for individuals, society and the economy. Using microsimulation modelling, this book analyses the burden of obesity and overweight in 52 countries (including OECD, European Union and G20 countries), showing how overweight reduces life expectancy, increases healthcare costs, decreases workers' productivity and lowers GDP. The report makes the urgent economic case to scale up investments in policies to promote healthy lifestyles and tackle this growing global public health problem. The book evaluates a number of policies which could significantly improve health outcomes while being an excellent investment for countries.
The Heavy Burden of Obesity
The Economics of Prevention
Report
OECD Health Policy Studies
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
23 February 2024
-
31 January 2024
-
23 January 2024
-
14 September 2023
-
28 July 2023
-
23 February 2023
-
7 February 2023
-
17 January 2023
Related publications
-
17 February 2023
-
7 June 2022
-
Working paper11 November 2021
-
19 June 2019
-
Working paper2 April 2019
-
Working paper11 December 2017
-
23 September 2010
-
Working paper20 November 2009