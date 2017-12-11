Skip to main content
Diet, physical activity and sedentary behaviours

Analysis of trends, inequalities and clustering in selected oecd countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/54464f80-en
Authors
Sahara Graf, Michele Cecchini
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Graf, S. and M. Cecchini (2017), “Diet, physical activity and sedentary behaviours: Analysis of trends, inequalities and clustering in selected oecd countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 100, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/54464f80-en.
