Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Current and past trends in physical activity in four OECD countries

Empirical results from time use surveys in Canada, France, Germany and the United States
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/22cad404-en
Authors
Sahara Graf, Michele Cecchini
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Graf, S. and M. Cecchini (2019), “Current and past trends in physical activity in four OECD countries: Empirical results from time use surveys in Canada, France, Germany and the United States ”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 112, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/22cad404-en.
Go to top