Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Lifestyles, Tackling Obesity: The Health and Economic Impact of Prevention Strategies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220087432153
Authors
Franco Sassi, Michele Cecchini, Jeremy Lauer, Dan Chisholm
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sassi, F. et al. (2009), “Improving Lifestyles, Tackling Obesity: The Health and Economic Impact of Prevention Strategies”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 48, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220087432153.
Go to top