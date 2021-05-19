Skip to main content
Harmful alcohol consumption

Alcohol consumption is a major risk factor that can lead to chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, and even lower levels of consumption increase the long-term risk. Alcohol intake also contributes to more car crashes, injuries, and mental health disorders than any other psychoactive substance, particularly among young people, and has a high financial cost to society.

