A reinforced policy package to tackle harmful alcohol consumption should include various policy areas. For example, increasing counselling as part of primary care would diagnose harmful patterns of drinking early, police enforcement through sobriety checkpoints could counter drink-driving, and tighter regulation on alcohol advertising would help reduce harmful drinking. Marketing bans to protect children and fiscal measures, such as raised taxes and setting a floor price below which alcohol cannot be sold legally (minimum unit pricing) would also help.

According to OECD simulations, if governments scaled up such a reinforced policy strategy, several thousand cases of diseases and injuries would be avoided, and people would live longer without disease. Annual gains in healthy life years vary from 68 to 311 per 100,000 population across countries. It would also result in economic benefits: USD 28 billion saved on healthcare spending, and higher employment and work productivity. with 3.9 million additional workers in the labour force in the studied countries, annually over the next 30 years.