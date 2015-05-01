Skip to main content
Alcohol consumption and harmful drinking

Trends and social disparities across OECD countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qwkz2p9s-en
Authors
Marion Devaux, Franco Sassi
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Devaux, M. and F. Sassi (2015), “Alcohol consumption and harmful drinking: Trends and social disparities across OECD countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 79, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qwkz2p9s-en.
