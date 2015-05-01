Skip to main content
Assessing the impacts of alcohol policies

A microsimulation approach
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qwkvx36d-en
Michele Cecchini, Marion Devaux, Franco Sassi
OECD Health Working Papers
Cecchini, M., M. Devaux and F. Sassi (2015), “Assessing the impacts of alcohol policies: A microsimulation approach”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 80, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qwkvx36d-en.
