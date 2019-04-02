Skip to main content
Exploring the causal relation between obesity and alcohol use, and educational outcomes

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/7bcd4669-en
Authors
Sabine Vuik, Marion Devaux, Michele Cecchini
OECD Health Working Papers
Vuik, S., M. Devaux and M. Cecchini (2019), “Exploring the causal relation between obesity and alcohol use, and educational outcomes”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 109, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7bcd4669-en.
