Overweight and obesity affects over half of all men and women in OECD countries. This has significant health and economic consequences. As part of OECD’s work on promoting best practices in public health, this report outlines policy recommendations on how to address two leading overweight risk factors: poor diet and lack of physical activity. Policy recommendations are drawn from a review of high-priority interventions implemented in OECD and EU27 countries.
Healthy Eating and Active Lifestyles
Best Practices in Public Health