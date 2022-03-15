The German-speaking Community of Belgium is in the process of developing an overall vision for its education system (the “Gesamtvision Bildung”) to guide reforms across the education sector for greater quality and equity. To support this process, the OECD review offers an independent analysis of the German-speaking Community’s school system and assesses the system’s strengths and challenges from an international perspective. It provides a description of the system’s policies in international comparison and proposes options for future reforms, covering pre-primary to upper secondary education. The analysis addresses the funding and governance of school education, policies to support equity and inclusion, the evaluation system, school leadership and the development of the teaching profession. The report aims to highlight opportunities for the German-speaking Community to build on the strengths of its school system, enhance the effectiveness of its resource use and ensure that the system delivers the best outcomes for all students.
Quality and Equity of Schooling in the German-speaking Community of Belgium
Report
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
23 March 2022
-
Report6 July 2020
-
10 January 2019
-
21 December 2018
-
Report27 July 2018
-
19 April 2018
-
Report30 November 2017
-
Report16 October 2017
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
11 June 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023