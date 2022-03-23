Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Review of Inclusive Education in Portugal

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a9c95902-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Reviews of National Policies for Education
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Review of Inclusive Education in Portugal, Reviews of National Policies for Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a9c95902-en.
Go to top