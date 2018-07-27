Skip to main content
Education Policy in Japan

Building Bridges towards 2030
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264302402-en
OECD
Reviews of National Policies for Education
OECD (2018), Education Policy in Japan: Building Bridges towards 2030, Reviews of National Policies for Education, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264302402-en.
