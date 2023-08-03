Skip to main content
Does English instruction teach more reading than listening skills?

Evidence from 15 European education systems
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/ca4a736c-en
Gabriele Marconi
OECD Education Working Papers
Marconi, G. (2023), “Does English instruction teach more reading than listening skills?: Evidence from 15 European education systems”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 298, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ca4a736c-en.
