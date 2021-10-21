Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

COVID-19 in long-term care

Impact, policy responses and challenges
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b966f837-en
Authors
Eileen Rocard, Paola Sillitti, Ana Llena-Nozal
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rocard, E., P. Sillitti and A. Llena-Nozal (2021), “COVID-19 in long-term care: Impact, policy responses and challenges”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 131, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b966f837-en.
Go to top