Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Pricing Long-term Care for Older Persons

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a25246a6-en
Authors
OECD, World Health Organization
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/WHO (2021), Pricing Long-term Care for Older Persons, WHO, Geneva/OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a25246a6-en.
Go to top