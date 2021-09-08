Pricing Long-term Care for Older Persons

This study focuses on financing for long-term care (LTC). LTC involves a range of services including medical and nursing care, personal care services, assistance services and social services that help people live independently or in residential settings when they can no longer carry out routine activities on their own. The objectives of this study are to describe experiences in financing and price setting and how pricing has been used to attain better coverage, quality, financial protection, and outcomes in LTC. Pricing is not only about covering the costs of service delivery, it is also an important policy tool that provides the right incentives to ensure that budgetary goals are met, to promote quality, to increase equity, and to foster coordination and integration with health services.