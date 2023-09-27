Comparative analysis of tax administrations

The Tax Administration Series (TAS) examines the fundamental elements of modern tax administration systems by using an extensive data set, analysis and country examples to highlight key trends, recent innovations and good practices.

First launched in 2004, the main purpose of the series is to share information that will facilitate dialogue among tax officials and other stakeholders on important tax administration issues, like identifying opportunities to improve the design and administration of their systems both individually and collectively.

The underlying data set, which is publicly accessible, comes from the International Survey on Revenue Administration (ISORA). This is a cooperation between four partner organisations: the Inter-American Center of Tax Administrations (CIAT), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA) and the OECD, and is also supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).