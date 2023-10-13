Digital transformation of tax administration

Building taxation processes into taxpayers’ devices and systems and having those systems calculate, report and pay the tax due, will mean that individuals and businesses will have to spend less of their time on record keeping, filling in forms and calculating tax. This time is then available for other activities.



For businesses, particularly small businesses which often have to spend a lot of time and money on dealing with their taxes, this will allow them to use that time and money on more productive activities. Making tax easier in this way, will also help to reduce the mistakes that can be easily made when a taxpayer has to sort through lots of information sources and work out their tax themselves. This will help to ensure that the right amount of tax is paid and provide greater tax certainty, including around cash flow planning. It will also help to reduce the need for auditing of taxpayers over time, which can be costly and disruptive. As long as the systems taxpayers use can be trusted, which will require new assurance processes to be developed in some areas, then the outputs of those systems can be trusted.

To support tax administrations understanding of how different tax obligations and processes work together to reduce or increase burdens, the Forum on Tax Administration has developed a short self assessment tool - the Tax Compliance Burden Maturity Model.