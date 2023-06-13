Tax administration capacity building and knowledge sharing

The broad objectives and the principles guiding tax administration in each jurisdiction will be very similar, even if the possibilities and constraints may be very different. Similarly, for all tax administrations the costs involved in building tax administration systems and services will be substantial.

To ensure that scarce resources are used to their best purpose, it is therefore important to understand what has worked well and what has not in different jurisdictions and the lessons that can be taken from that, even if the context is different. In addition to what jurisdictions do bilaterally to support tax administration capacity building, the OECD supports a number of activities, including: