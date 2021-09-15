Skip to main content
Tax Administration 2021

Comparative Information on OECD and other Advanced and Emerging Economies
https://doi.org/10.1787/cef472b9-en
OECD
Tax Administration
OECD (2021), Tax Administration 2021: Comparative Information on OECD and other Advanced and Emerging Economies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cef472b9-en.
