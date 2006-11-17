Tax Administration in OECD and Selected Non-OECD Countries

Implementing tax policy in an increasingly globalised world is becoming more challenging for tax administrators. Recognizing this and the potential value of administrators working together to explore and agree approaches to key strategic issues, the Committee on Fiscal Affairs (CFA) established the Forum on Strategic Management in 1997. In 2002, the CFA reconstituted this Forum into the Forum on Tax Administration (FTA) with the objective of further increasing its focus on domestic tax administration matters. Coinciding with the creation of the FTA, a number of Sub-groups were established to deal with specific aspects of tax administration — compliance and taxpayer services...