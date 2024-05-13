Reform Management Fundamentals

This reference guide provides a good grounding in what tax administration reform is, why it is important, what is involved in implementing it, and who should be involved in the reform process. The materials covered in this reference guide are designed to cover the key practices that have been proven to assist the management of reform efforts and will give the tax administrations the best chance of success in developing and implementing reform programs. This guide is divided into five chapters highlighting key terms and definitions, processes to develop and manage a reform program, and how to plan and manage a reform project. It is part of a series of Virtual Training to Advance Revenue Administration (VITARA) reference guides that have been developed based on the content of the VITARA online modules.