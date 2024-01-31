Skip to main content
Independent fiscal institutions

A typology of OECD institutions and a roadmap for Latin America
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cbeaa057-en
Authors
Aida Caldera Sánchez, Paula Garda, Alberto González Pandiella, Alessandro Maravalle, Diego Rodriguez, Elena Vidal
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Caldera Sánchez, A. et al. (2024), “Independent fiscal institutions: A typology of OECD institutions and a roadmap for Latin America”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1789, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cbeaa057-en.
