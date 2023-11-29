Skip to main content
Financing solutions to foster industrial decarbonisation in emerging and developing economies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/24a155ab-en
Authors
Joseph Cordonnier, Deger Saygin
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cordonnier, J. and D. Saygin (2023), “Financing solutions to foster industrial decarbonisation in emerging and developing economies”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 226, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/24a155ab-en.
