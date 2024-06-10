Finance and investment for clean energy and industry

The global annual clean energy investment in the industry sector stood at less than USD 50 billion between 2016 and 2020 on average. By 2030, investments need to quadruple to reach nearly USD 200 billion per year. A majority of these investments will need to happen in emerging and developing economies. There are two sides to this problem: there is a limited supply of public finance for industry decarbonisation, and there is a lack of tailored instruments to de-risk projects for mobilising private capital. Financing risks and challenges for industry decarbonisation stem from the high upfront costs of most low-carbon technologies, a majority of which remain at the early stages of commercialisation. Additionally, access to capital is limited and expensive, reflecting financial, regulatory, political and technological risks.