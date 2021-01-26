The Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation (CEFIM) programme builds upon the OECD’s strong engagement with Thailand and supports the country in unlocking finance and investment flows to achieve clean energy targets as well as to decarbonise industrial sectors, namely petrochemicals and the plastic value chain. The programme draws on extensive stakeholder engagement and provides tailored recommendations, implementation-support activities and investor dialogues. This is complemented by regional peer-learning activities.
Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation in Thailand
The CEFFIM programme supports Thailand's transition of it's energy systems, by developing tailored, demand-driven implementation activities specifically focusing on renewable power generation, energy efficiency, industry decarbonisation and broader private finance mobilisation for clean energy.
Our work in Thailand
News and events
Find out more about the roadmap process
The Clean Energy Finance and Investment (CEFI) Roadmap of Thailand, developed by the OECD Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation (CEFIM) Programme in collaboration with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) of the Ministry of Energy of the Government of Thailand, helps Thailand to achieve its clean energy ambitions, by bringing together government and private sector stakeholders to agree upon a clear action plan. The Roadmap supports Thailand’s operationalisation of its forthcoming National Energy Plan (NEP), along with sub-plans especially the Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP) and Energy Efficiency Plan (EEP). The CEFI Roadmap of Thailand focuses on two distinct pillars of the clean energy transition: (i) supply of renewable power from small-scale systems, and (ii) improving energy efficiency of cooling applications in large-scale commercial and public buildings.
The CEFI Roadmap outlines opportunities to channel capital for clean energy development at sufficient scale and pace. This includes identifying innovative financing solutions and effective investment vehicles that can help deepen local capital markets, bring in new investors and attract international capital for clean energy.
On 19 June 2024, the OECD CEFIM Programme, in collaboration with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) of the Ministry of Energy of Thailand, hosted the launch of the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap of Thailand followed by two back-to-back workshops. Please find further information on this below.
The CEFI Roadmap brought stakeholders together through a series of two consultation workshops to:
- Assess critical barriers and opportunities to prioritise actions that improve clean energy finance and investment
- Identify and assess innovative solutions and effective investment vehicles that can deepen capital markets and mobilise stakeholders and investors
- Deliberate recommended actions and build consensus on the steps forward that implement and operationalise financing tools able to attract capital at suitable scale.
Through this process, the CEFI Roadmap will endeavour to set forth a clear action plan, built on consensus, to help unlock further finance and private capital for clean energy projects.
On 19 June 2024, the OECD CEFIM Programme, in collaboration with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) of the Ministry of Energy of Thailand, hosted the launch of the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap of Thailand followed by two back-to-back workshops on:
- Unlocking finance and investment in small-scale renewable energy and energy efficiency in Thailand
- A regional peer-learning workshop on Accelerating clean energy finance and investment in South and Southeast Asia through strengthened enabling conditions and sustainable finance.
The event served as a forum to exchange ideas on the way forward for Thailand to unlock finance and investment in small-scale renewable power and energy efficiency, especially for cooling in buildings. The event fostered regional peer learning dialogue among South and Southeast Asian countries on (i) lessons from developing Clean Energy Finance and Investment Reviews and Roadmaps and policy priorities moving forward, as well as (ii) the role of financial authorities in Southeast Asia in helping to unlock financing for clean energy.
On 24 November 2023, the OECD, in collaboration with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) of the Ministry of Energy Thailand held a half-day stakeholder consultation workshop in Bangkok.
The second stakeholder consultation workshop presented the draft of the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap of Thailand to stakeholders from the energy and financial sectors as well as project developers, think tanks, and other stakeholders that are involved in its development. This workshop successfully gathered feedback on the preliminary modelling results, draft case studies and emerging policy recommendations to over 60 local stakeholders.
On 28 April 2023, the OECD and the Ministry of Energy of Thailand held an event in Bangkok to officially kick off the work to develop the CEFI Roadmap of Thailand and hold the first stakeholder consultation workshop. The workshop introduced and discussed the CEFI Roadmap’s scope and process with over 90 participants from the energy and financial sectors as well as project developers, think tanks, and other stakeholders that will be involved in its development.
During the first consultation workshop, OECD and local consultants presented the scope, objective and the methodology of the Roadmap along with its preliminary findings and collected feedback and data required for analysing the needs to fulfil the gap between current policy pathways and Thailand’s long-term national energy and climate targets aiming for net-zero emissions.
The kick-off event and the workshop ensured buy-in from all relevant stakeholders to contribute their expertise, interests and views in developing the Roadmap, and particularly to understand the main gaps in financing and regulations to accelerating Thailand’s clean energy transition.