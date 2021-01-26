The Clean Energy Finance and Investment (CEFI) Roadmap of Thailand, developed by the OECD Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation (CEFIM) Programme in collaboration with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) of the Ministry of Energy of the Government of Thailand, helps Thailand to achieve its clean energy ambitions, by bringing together government and private sector stakeholders to agree upon a clear action plan. The Roadmap supports Thailand’s operationalisation of its forthcoming National Energy Plan (NEP), along with sub-plans especially the Alternative Energy Development Plan (AEDP) and Energy Efficiency Plan (EEP). The CEFI Roadmap of Thailand focuses on two distinct pillars of the clean energy transition: (i) supply of renewable power from small-scale systems, and (ii) improving energy efficiency of cooling applications in large-scale commercial and public buildings.

The CEFI Roadmap outlines opportunities to channel capital for clean energy development at sufficient scale and pace. This includes identifying innovative financing solutions and effective investment vehicles that can help deepen local capital markets, bring in new investors and attract international capital for clean energy.

On 19 June 2024, the OECD CEFIM Programme, in collaboration with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) of the Ministry of Energy of Thailand, hosted the launch of the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap of Thailand followed by two back-to-back workshops. Please find further information on this below.

The CEFI Roadmap brought stakeholders together through a series of two consultation workshops to:

Assess critical barriers and opportunities to prioritise actions that improve clean energy finance and investment Identify and assess innovative solutions and effective investment vehicles that can deepen capital markets and mobilise stakeholders and investors Deliberate recommended actions and build consensus on the steps forward that implement and operationalise financing tools able to attract capital at suitable scale.

Through this process, the CEFI Roadmap will endeavour to set forth a clear action plan, built on consensus, to help unlock further finance and private capital for clean energy projects.