On 28 April 2023, the OECD and the Ministry of Energy of Thailand held an event in Bangkok to officially kick off the work to develop the CEFI Roadmap of Thailand and hold the first stakeholder consultation workshop. The workshop introduced and discussed the CEFI Roadmap’s scope and process with over 90 participants from the energy and financial sectors as well as project developers, think tanks, and other stakeholders that will be involved in its development.

During the first consultation workshop, OECD and local consultants presented the scope, objective and the methodology of the Roadmap along with its preliminary findings and collected feedback and data required for analysing the needs to fulfil the gap between current policy pathways and Thailand’s long-term national energy and climate targets aiming for net-zero emissions.

The kick-off event and the workshop ensured buy-in from all relevant stakeholders to contribute their expertise, interests and views in developing the Roadmap, and particularly to understand the main gaps in financing and regulations to accelerating Thailand’s clean energy transition.