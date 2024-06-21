The CEFIM programme published a Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap in 2022, focusing on energy efficiency, offshore wind and green hydrogen. Building on this roadmap, the CEFIM programme supports the Bureau of Energy Efficiency to deepen understanding on how to develop an Energy Savings Insurance scheme in the country to promote energy efficiency investments.
Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation in India
The CEFIM India programme supports the country's clean energy ambitions and provides important insights into the development of innovative financing solutions that can help attract finance and investment in India's clean sector.
Our work in India
The workshop aimed to support BEE in enhancing the policy environment for energy efficiency investment, fostering dialogue, and building capacity to develop energy savings insurance in India in particular, accelerating India's National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE) and meeting India’s Updated First Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).Learn more
This meeting will highlight key recommendations for offshore wind, green hydrogen production and energy efficiency measures in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), emerging from the Clean Energy Finance and Investment (CEFI) Roadmap of India developed by the OECD and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), under the guidance of diverse ministries across the government of India.Learn more
The webinar shared insights, lessons learned and good practices on interventions in Europe, the United States and India, and how these experiences have helped to improve access to finance, mitigate investment risk and increase opportunities to scale-up capital for energy efficiency.Learn more
Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap
Energy efficiency presents an opportunity for India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to reduce their emissions footprint whilst achieving energy cost reductions. Enabling investment in energy efficiency solutions, however, will require addressing barriers to finance, including but not limited to awareness, incentive and capacity to carry out energy efficiency upgradation and the overall cost of financing faced by MSMEs.
A first CEFI Roadmap workshop on solutions to unlock capital for MSME energy efficiency investments in India was held on Monday, March 14th 2022. The workshop brought together stakeholders from government, industry, finance and development partners to discuss key challenges and opportunities for MSME energy efficiency finance in coming years. Discussions built upon findings from a series of stakeholder consultations held by the OECD and NRDC to assess priority areas for action under the CEFI Roadmap.
On 19 June 2024, the OECD CEFIM Programme, in collaboration with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) of the Ministry of Energy of Thailand, will host the launch of the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap of Thailand followed by two back-to-back workshops on:
- Unlocking finance and investment in small-scale renewable energy and energy efficiency in Thailand
- A regional peer-learning workshop on Accelerating clean energy finance and investment in South and Southeast Asia through strengthened enabling conditions and sustainable finance.
The event served as a forum to exchange ideas on the way forward for Thailand to unlock finance and investment in small-scale renewable power and energy efficiency, especially for cooling in buildings. The event fostered regional peer learning dialogue among South and Southeast Asian countries on (i) lessons from developing Clean Energy Finance and Investment Reviews and Roadmaps and policy priorities moving forward, as well as (ii) the role of financial authorities in Southeast Asia in helping to unlock financing for clean energy.
On 24 November 2023, the OECD, in collaboration with the Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE) of the Ministry of Energy Thailand held a half-day stakeholder consultation workshop in Bangkok.
The second stakeholder consultation workshop presented the draft of the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Roadmap of Thailand to stakeholders from the energy and financial sectors as well as project developers, think tanks, and other stakeholders that are involved in its development. This workshop successfully gathered feedback on the preliminary modelling results, draft case studies and emerging policy recommendations to over 60 local stakeholders.
On 28 April 2023, the OECD and the Ministry of Energy of Thailand held an event in Bangkok to officially kick off the work to develop the CEFI Roadmap of Thailand and hold the first stakeholder consultation workshop. The workshop introduced and discussed the CEFI Roadmap’s scope and process with over 90 participants from the energy and financial sectors as well as project developers, think tanks, and other stakeholders that will be involved in its development.
During the first consultation workshop, OECD and local consultants presented the scope, objective and the methodology of the Roadmap along with its preliminary findings and collected feedback and data required for analysing the needs to fulfil the gap between current policy pathways and Thailand’s long-term national energy and climate targets aiming for net-zero emissions.
The kick-off event and the workshop ensured buy-in from all relevant stakeholders to contribute their expertise, interests and views in developing the Roadmap, and particularly to understand the main gaps in financing and regulations to accelerating Thailand’s clean energy transition.
Global experience in catalysing renewable energy finance and investment
This online compendium considers global experiences in the design and implementation of various financing mechanisms that have been used to encourage and catalyse renewable energy investment.
The compendium is by no means an exhaustive list of vehicles that can support the scale-up of finance for renewable energy projects.
It does, however, provide insights to five financial instruments that have been used to increase the flow of capital to renewable energy projects: from small-scale household solutions and early-market technologies to partnerships with financial institutions and issuance of asset-backed securities.
These examples could be applied in a similar manner – or differently, depending on the investment size, risk and anticipated investor profile – to increase the availability, affordability and attractiveness of clean energy finance in India.
In addition, a number of studies considering the tools and strategies to catalyse renewable energy finance are mentioned in the following examples. Links to these reports, along with additional complementary information, have been provided throughout.
*Note: renewable energy refers only to renewable power (electricity) throughout this study.
Energy policy in India over the past decade has focused on creating enabling conditions to deliver renewable energy technologies onto market and to bring down their costs.
The result has been a spectacular drop in prices for renewable energy solutions like solar photovoltaic (PV) and on-shore wind, where the cost of renewables in India is now less expensive than new coal-fired power and even much of existing coal-fired generation (TERI, 2019).
