The Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation (CEFIM) programme builds upon the OECD’s strong engagement with Indonesia and supports the country in unlocking finance and investment flows to achieve clean energy targets and sustainable finance goals. The programme draws on extensive stakeholder engagement and has provided tailored recommendations through the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Review of Indonesia, implementation-support activities and investor dialogues. It is complemented by regional peer-learning activities.

Following the recommendation of the Review to consider a more integrated approach to training programmes, CEFIM will co-organise a Clean Energy Finance and Investment training programme together with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resource's (MEMR) HR Development Agency, RE and EE Training, and the Financial Authority Services (OJK). Renewable energy and energy efficiency project developers, policymakers and financial institutions will participate in the training, which will be held annually over three years. In the final year, potential local trainers will be identified and trained to continue the programme.