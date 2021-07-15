Energy efficiency finance platforms and protocols

Evidence-based data and information play a critical role in building investor confidence in energy efficiency measures. Standards and protocols also help build familiarity and confidence in energy efficiency projects amongst financial actors, providing a consistent and trustworthy process. Pairing these with capacity building and outreach efforts builds recognition that energy efficiency projects do deliver and are an attractive risk-reward proposition.

India’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and the OECD’s Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation (CEFIM) programme organised this webinar to discuss global experiences in the design and implementation of finance platforms and protocols used to facilitate and encourage investment in energy efficiency.

The webinar shared insights, lessons learned and good practices on interventions in Europe, the United States and India, and how these experiences have helped to improve access to finance, mitigate investment risk and increase opportunities to scale-up capital for energy efficiency.

The event also considered how BEE can continue to build upon the strong track record of supporting energy efficiency measures in India, working across stakeholders and its new Energy Efficiency Finance Platform to highlight the benefits and risks of energy efficiency projects through market-based evidence and benchmarking of investment performance.