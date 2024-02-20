The workshop, held jointly by CEFIM under funding from the Government of Canada, as well as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), successfully convened over 80 public and market stakeholders to discuss energy efficiency de-risking instruments for India, particularly the use of energy savings insurance to help finance energy efficiency in India. Part 1 of the workshop was led by the ADB on energy efficiency de-risking instruments in India. Building on Part 1, the OECD, under its Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation (CEFIM) Programme, led Part 2 with a specific lens on Energy Savings Insurance (ESI) in India.

The workshop aimed to support BEE in enhancing the policy environment for energy efficiency investment, fostering dialogue, and building capacity to develop energy savings insurance in India in particular, accelerating India's National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE) and meeting India’s Updated First Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).