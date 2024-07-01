Under the South Africa country programme, the OECD is implementing the Framework for Industry's Net-Zero Transition, which provides a step-by-step approach to assist South Africa in designing solutions for financing and improving the enabling conditions that can accelerate the decarbonisation of the steel sector. CEFIM will expand its activities to prop up the just energy transition in South Africa, notably through work on energy efficiency financing and clean energy financing models for MSMEs.
Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation in South Africa
The OECD Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation programme supports South Africa in its efforts to improve domestic enabling conditions to catalyse finance and investment for clean energy and industry decarbonisation.