Through the Viet Nam Country Programme, the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation (CEFIM) programme released the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Policy Review of Viet Nam. Building on this work, CEFIM is developing capacity building and peer-learning activities on clean energy finance and investment, carbon markets and broader green, sustainable finance issues.
Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation in Viet Nam
CEFIM’s programme activities in Viet Nam support the country in its net zero commitment and help identify innovative financing solutions to overcome current barriers to unlocking capital for clean energy projects.
Viet Nam has become a leading regional market for renewable energy in a short space of time led by private sector investment facilitated by favourable support mechanisms. The investment environment is changing, however, as the government moves away from feed-in tariffs to competitive auction-based procurement. The enabling policy framework to tap into new sources of long-term capital and recycle already committed capital will be imperative to meet Viet Nam’s clean energy transition targets.
The Clean Energy Finance and Investment Policy Review of Viet Nam provides a comprehensive overview of the current policy framework, highlighting progress and identifying untapped opportunities for strengthening policy interventions that can help scale up clean energy finance and investment. It also provides a number of tailored recommendations for the Government of Viet Nam and development partners.
Key findings
A policy questionnaire was shared with Viet Nam earlier this year aimed at gathering factual and policy information for drafting of the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Review. Findings from the questionnaire process are summarised below.
