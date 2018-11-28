This review uses the OECD Policy Framework for Investment to present an assessment of the investment climate in Viet Nam and to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by the government of Viet Nam in its reform efforts. It includes chapters on foreign investment trends and performance, the entry and operations of foreign investors, the legal framework for investment, corporate governance and competition policy, tax reforms, investment promotion and facilitation, infrastructure connectivity, investment framework for green growth and policies to promote and enable responsible business conduct.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Viet Nam 2018
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 July 2022
-
12 July 2021
-
26 January 2021
-
16 December 2020
-
15 December 2020
-
24 November 2020
-
8 July 2020
-
18 June 2019
Related publications
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
4 October 2023