This review uses the OECD Policy Framework for Investment to provide an assessment of the investment climate in Egypt and to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by the government of Egypt in its reform efforts. The review examines trends in foreign investment and their socio-economic benefits, the country’s wider regulatory framework on investors’ entry and expansion, its legal framework for investment, and its strategy for investment promotion and facilitation. It also looks at Egypt’s zone-based policies, tax policy and investment incentives, its strategies to promote responsible business conduct, and progress in infrastructure connectivity.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Egypt 2020
Report
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
29 July 2022
-
12 July 2021
-
26 January 2021
-
16 December 2020
-
15 December 2020
-
24 November 2020
-
18 June 2019
-
26 February 2019
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
-
23 January 2024
-
13 November 2023
-
26 July 2023
-
23 June 2022