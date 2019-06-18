This review was prepared in response to Croatia's 2015 request to adhere to the Declaration on International Investment and Multinational Enterprises. It assesses the climate for domestic and foreign investment in Croatia, its ability to comply with the principles of openness, transparency and non-discrimination and its policy convergence with the OECD Declaration, including responsible business conduct practices, and discusses the challenges and opportunities faced by the government of Croatia in its reform efforts. Capitalising on the OECD Policy Framework for Investment, this review includes chapters on foreign investment trends and performance, foreign investor entry and operations, the legal and institutional framework for investment protection, investment promotion and facilitation, public governance, and policies to promote and enable responsible business conduct.
OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Croatia 2019
OECD Investment Policy Reviews
