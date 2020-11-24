OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Myanmar 2020

Only six years sets this second OECD Investment Policy Reviews: Myanmar apart from the first review published in 2014, but much progress has occurred in investment policies and related areas in Myanmar in the interim. Nonetheless, the reform momentum needs to be sustained and deepened for the benefits of recent investment climate reforms to be shared widely and for growth to be environmentally sustainable, ultimately contributing toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This second review takes stock of recent achievements and assesses remaining challenges in selected policy areas for nurturing an enabling responsible business environment and ensuring benefits are shared with society at large. It places strong emphasis on impact and on how foreign investment can help Myanmar achieve the SDGs and improve the lives of the people of Myanmar.