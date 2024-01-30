The Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation (CEFIM) programme builds upon the OECD’s strong engagement with Egypt and supports the country in unlocking finance and investment flows to achieve clean energy targets. The programme is supporting the Government of Egypt to realise its green hydrogen ambitions through application of the OECD Framework for industry's net-zero transition to the Egyptian context.

It also supports the Government of Egypt to draw on international best practice to identify alternative financing solutions for investments in electricity transmission infrastructure. This support takes part of a wider programme of OECD support for the Government of Egypt, under the Egypt-OECD Country Programme, and leverages the breadth of OECD expertise across a range of policy areas, as well as its extensive government and private sector network to draw lessons for the Egypt’s clean energy transition.