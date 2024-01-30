Stakeholder meeting for Egypt's low-carbon hydrogen development

In September 2022, as part of the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation (CEFIM) programme, the OECD released the Framework for industry’s net-zero transition: Developing financing solutions in emerging and developing economies. This Framework proposes a step-by-step approach to support emerging and developing economies in designing solutions for financing and to improve the enabling conditions that can accelerate industry’s transition. The outcomes of the Framework implementation in emerging and developing economies will contribute to the broader climate and finance policies and help to facilitate international co-operation for net-zero transition at scale.

Within the Framework, the OECD and the Arab Republic of Egypt agreed to co-operate as part of the Egypt-OECD Country Programme launched in 2021, under Pillar 5 on Sustainable Development. Additionally, the implementation of the Framework is carried out in close partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). UNIDO supports Egypt in the development of a just hydrogen transition through its Global Environmental Facility (GEF) Global Programme.

The OECD and UNIDO organised an in-person stakeholder meeting in Egypt to introduce and present their activities to support low carbon hydrogen development in Egypt, identify all types of green hydrogen activities in Egypt with relevant stakeholders, and facilitate constructive feedback and engage in in-depth discussions regarding the recent low carbon hydrogen development. The event welcomed over 100 participants who actively engaged in in-depth discussions and provided invaluable feedback to guide the progress of the OECD’s low carbon hydrogen programme.