The large need for investments in sustainable infrastructure will require investments from the private sector, including institutional investors. This working paper contributes to scaling up investments by analysing public project-level interventions for projects involving institutional investors. It presents findings from an updated database on institutional investments in environmentally sustainable infrastructure with project-level intervention by the public sector.
OECD Progress Update on Approaches to Mobilising Institutional Investment for Sustainable Infrastructure
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
-
24 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
29 May 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
Working paper24 May 2024