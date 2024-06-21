The Clean Energy Finance and Investment Mobilisation (CEFIM) programme draws on extensive stakeholder engagement and provided tailored recommendatoin through the Clean Energy Finance and Investment Review of Indonesia, implementation-support activities and investor dialogues. It is complemented by regional peer-learning activities.



Since 2022, as part of the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA), CEFIM has been co-organising a 3-year Clean Energy Finance and Investment training programme together with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resource's (MEMR) HR Development Agency, the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency training centre, and the Financial Authority Services (OJK) Institute. In addition, CEFIM is implementing the OECD Framework for Industry’s net-zero Transition for the Indonesian steel and textile sectors.

Through a secondment programme with the ​Indonesian Financial Services Authority (OJK), CEFIM also provides support to the country on blended finance, sustainable taxonomy, the energy efficiency guidebook and the development of an Energy Savings Insurance scheme to promote energy efficiency investments.