Municipal waste is waste collected and treated by, or for municipalities.

It covers waste from households including bulky waste, similar waste from commerce and trade, office buildings, businesses, as well as yard and garden waste, street sweepings, the contents of litter containers, and market cleansing waste if managed as household waste.

The definition excludes waste from municipal sewage networks and treatment, as well as waste from construction and demolition activities.

This indicator is measured in kilograms per person.